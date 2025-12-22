Llanidloes will see improvements to the existing footway between Gro Car Park and Llangurig Road, connecting to another path that was installed earlier in the year.
The improvements will create a continuous off-road path between the car park and the schools, improving access and allowing more pupils and families to walk or cycle safely to and from school.
It also aims to reduce traffic on the busy Llangurig Road at peak times.
Newtown is also set for some work in the new year, improving the existing footway on Dolfor Road between Plantation Lane and the rail bridge.
A road crossing will also be installed to connect to the Treowen Active Travel paths, also establishing green infrastructure along the route.
Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “With work soon to begin on these schemes, we are delighted to keep up the active travel momentum and increase the growing network of routes within the county.
“The Welsh government have made it clear that active travel must be the natural mode of choice for short everyday journeys such as our commute to work, school or local shops, and the continued investment into practical active travel routes within Powys, like these in Newtown and Llanidloes, will help towards achieving this vision.
“Work is expected to begin in Newtown in early January and a few weeks later in Llanidloes.
“We will endeavour to keep disruption to a minimum, with traffic management in place for the duration of the project.
“We would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience and cooperation.”
The improvements are thanks to the Welsh government's Safe Routes in Communities and Active Travel fund.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.