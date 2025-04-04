The last weekend in March this year was a very successful one for the Ceredigion Music Service as they competed in the Music for Youth Competition in Swindon for the first time in many years.
The Music for Youth Regional Festival is a collection of festivals across Great Britain which aim to inspire musicians at all levels and across all genres.
The collection of regional weekends form the UK's largest festival for young musicians with over 30,000 musicians taking part this year.
The event was a great opportunity for the county's Senior Ensembles to represent Ceredigion's musical talents at their best.
The judging panel were highly complementary stating that they were amazed at the high standard and maturity demonstrated in the Ceredigion Harp Ensemble's performance.
They also received high praise from the audience.
The Ceredigion Brass Band also gave a polished and accomplished performance which again impressed the judges with special praise given to their hard work and professional attitude.
The Music Service Manager, Dan Edwards-Phillips, said: "It was an absolute pleasure to organise this trip for the Ensembles.
“I am extremely proud of them - and based on their performances, their professionalism and their dedication the whole of Ceredigion can also be very proud of them.”