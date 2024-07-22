Young footballers have received awards for their efforts this season.
CPD Dyffryn & Talybont FC held their annual presentation evening on Monday, 8 July at the Dyffryn Seaside Estate. Players from the U7s, U9s, U10s, U11s and U13s and their families came together to celebrate what has been a fantastic season for all age groups.
Awards were presented to the Manager’s Player, Player’s Player, Most Improved Player and the Supporter’s Player of the year in each age category.
A raffle was held at the end of the evening raising £220 for the club. Club officials would like to thank all who donated to the raffle and particularly this year’s sponsors who have supported them throughout the season.
The club is looking for players to strengthen the U12s / U13s team for the 2024/25 season as well as volunteers to help coach the U7s.