Dance was the inspiration for both Granados' Valses Poéticos and Bach's Partita No. 5 in G Major, BWV 829. Less well-known than his Goyescas of 1911, Granados' Valses Poéticos of the 1890s is a delightful set of eight short pieces with an Introduction and Coda, and the tempo markings indicate the variety of moods traversed – Melodioso, Tempo de Valse noble, Allegro umorístico, Allegretto elegante and so on. Amiri achieved all these contrasts beautifully, as he did the 'galanteries' (Bach's term) of the dances (such as allemande, sarabande, minuet and gigue) that make up the Partita. Positioned thus, Bach seemed as novel and exploratory as his historical successors, for example in writing a minuet in which 'two-time' seems to predominate. Amiri's accuracy and delicacy of touch in all this were remarkable (the double fugue of the Bach gigue has been described as 'finger-busting'), and set up great anticipation of the second half.