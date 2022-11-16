Your chance to take part in winter birdwatching event
Subscribe newsletter
A winter birdwatching weekend will take place at Pont Croesor this month.
The Glaslyn Ospreys’ birdwatching weekend will take place on 26 and 27 November.
During a recent successful autumn birdwatching weekend, a total of 46 species were recorded. Highlights included a ringtail Hen Harrier, female Goldeneye, Curlew and a Kingfisher with flocks of Redwings making frequent appearances.
Whooper Swans have also returned to the area from Iceland for the winter.
The visitor centre and hide at Pont Croesor near Porthmadog will be open between 11am and 3pm on both days.
The new 2023 Glaslyn Ospreys calendar will be on sale together with Christmas cards and other gifts. Items can also be purchased online at www.glaslynwildlife.co.uk
With the ospreys now at their wintering grounds in Africa, volunteers are keeping busy preparing for the new season next March.
New volunteers are always welcome. For more information visit Glaslyn’s website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |