Your weekly horoscope with Russell Grant
The astrologer looks to the stars for your horoscope for the week beginning Saturday, 10 September.
Subscribe newsletter
Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Even when you’re trying your hardest to be careful, money seems to slip through your fingers. People want donations towards gifts, charity events, and future travel plans and there seems to be precious little to show for your hard-earned income. In addition to this, you are starting to feel irritated by the minor hurdles that keep getting in your way and preventing you from carrying out plans.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
A religious or cultural issue is causing contention in a close friendship. You and someone close hold widely different beliefs. You resent their attempts to persuade you to see their point of view when they show no interest whatsoever in what you have to say. The best thing you both can do is agree to differ. A business event you are invited to will turn out to be lively and entertaining.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
You’re looking at different opportunities and a part of you wants to try something completely new. Even so, anything that remotely hints of risk should be avoided. Credit arrangements, borrowing and lending cash will all require some serious consideration. Weigh up all pros and cons before deciding on what to do. Later on, your spirits will start to rise and your optimistic outlook will rub off on others.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
You are reaching the end of a cycle that has seemed repetitive and at times, never ending. It has been hard and yet you never doubted that you would eventually see the finish line. It will be a huge relief to realise you are finally there. Before deciding on what might be next, take some time to relax and recharge your energy. The pleasure you get out of a social event will make it worth every penny.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
You’re more at ease thanks to someone helping to solve a family or financial predicament. You’ll be glad of the advice of a practical friend. In return, you might offer to do something for them even though you know they would have helped you out anyway. You aren’t sure how a professional arrangement is likely to go. Once all is in place, just sit back and allow events to work themselves out in their own way.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Keep your chin up even if you feel one thing after another seems to be going wrong. Push your way through the problems and all of a sudden everything will start coming together nicely. You will be able to look back on this week knowing the value of perseverance. If you haven’t been feeling very sociable of late, a partner or good friend will be encouraging you to be more outgoing.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
The days have a lot to offer if you are keen to talk someone around to your way of thinking. A business or legal matter will benefit from a no-nonsense and straightforward approach. Are you single and hoping to get someone a little better? Just speak your mind. A senior colleague will refuse to take full responsibility for a recent issue which could have turned out very differently had they taken a better decision.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
You haven’t been neglecting someone close, as such, but they are feeling out of sorts and would appreciate your attempts to cheer them up. Even if it’s an hour or so every evening, it will take very little effort to bring sunshine into other people’s lives. It won’t be difficult to get on with the routine tasks expected of you. If you have time left to spare you might turn to a hobby you always find relaxing.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Your thoughts are miles away and if you aren’t able to travel or enjoy a change of scenery you could appear to others to be wandering around in a mental fog. You’re dreaming of what you could do in the future to make your life more enjoyable and thinking about what plans to get started on soon. As much as you aren’t in the mood, someone is relying on you to fulfil obligations.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
A harmonious atmosphere now exists where there has been bitterness and contention. It will come as some relief that a friend or workmate who has not been friendly of late, now seems anxious to please you. You will be equally as keen to help them and this will build a warm and cooperative spirit that extends into your personal life too. A job that requires creativity will keep you happily occupied.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
Extremely high costs to keep a service open and available come under discussion. This could mean putting up prices again or closing this service down altogether. Contracts that once went to local suppliers are being ended. This will cause disappointment within your community. If work relationships aren’t what you would like them to be, happier home life will compensate.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
The interference of a workmate or someone you study with is slowing down your own progress. Their unwanted criticisms are making you question your skills and decisions. You need to distance yourself more and remind yourself of your past achievements. Casting your eye ahead and there are some great options for the future that will enable you to escape a difficult situation.
Call Russell Grant’s Psychics & Mediums for guidance. Call *0906 539 1470 (£1.53p/min, 18+) or FREEPHONE 0808 206 4514 (Credit/Debit Cards) *0906 calls cost £1.50p per minute (18+ only)/0905 calls cost 75p per minute (16+ only) plus your phone provider’s access charge. All live calls are recorded for your protection & safety. This Entertainment service is provided by RGA Ltd and is regulated by PhonePayPlus. Customer Service 0207 111 6106. RGA, Po Box 322, WA15 8YL.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |