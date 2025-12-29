A former Aberporth fisherman, who now represents the industry, has shared his honour at being nominated by his peers for a New Year honour.
Two Ceredigion residents are to receive honours in the 2026 New Year Honours list, which recognises the achievements and service of people across the UK, from all walks of life.
Receiving awards in the county are Timothy James Lloyd Evans of the Welsh Fishermans Association, for services to Fishing, and Lynne Frances Vickers Mansfield, of Llandysul, for services to Girlguiding.
Tim, Chief Executive of the Welsh Fishermans Association, better known as ‘Jim’ will receive an MBE for services to fishing.
Jim, 63, of Aberporth, said: “It’s a huge honour, literally an honour; to be nominated by your peers for doing something I’ve always enjoyed the challenge of doing.”
Jim, who followed his father into fishing, stopped fishing himself more than a decade ago, instead concentrating of on representing the industry through his role as Chief Executive: “It got to the point the rep side became a full-time operation, I stopped fishing around 2011-12.”
Jim stressed the importance of his wife’s support: “I never expected to get involved in this side of things, I’m happy and grateful for being nominated, it belongs as much to my wife Carol, I never would have been able to do it without her help; it was humbling to be recognised by my peers.”
On the nomination itself, he said: “I’m as surprised as you, you can’t say you know, I heard I’d been nominated , subject to the PM’s nomination to the King and my acceptance, around three weeks ago. To be honest I’d forgotten about it, it doesn’t feel real until it is, it’s all highly confidential, I’d just put it out of my mind.”
Jim finished by expressing his honour at being recognised by his peers, adding: “I must have done something right in my life.”
