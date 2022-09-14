Your weekly horoscope with Russell Grant
The astrologer looks to the stars for your horoscope for the week beginning Saturday, 24 September.
Subscribe newsletter
Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
You won’t believe how everything starts to go your way. An award or offer will be like a dream come true. Remember though that this is not a dream. This is your reality. It might feel easy, effortless and too wonderful to be true but it is true. Be sure to ground yourself to remain practical. This will also help you to continue to make sensible decisions. Very soon you will get the go-ahead to start a project.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Money isn’t something you want to think about at the moment. Apart from the usual everyday bills to pay and perhaps a few unexpected ones too, there are far too many other things on your mind and for once, cash concerns seem to be the least of your priorities. Even though it won’t interest you and you aren’t in the mood for it, you may have to at least agree to consider an idea someone in the family puts to you.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
A look before you leap approach is advised when it comes to both minor and major changes. Whether these are connected with your home or your career, it doesn’t matter. What matters is that you are cautious about who you believe and what you decide to do. An older relative will, in a quiet and confidential way, advise that the time for making big moves has not yet arrived. Heed their words of wisdom.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
Sitting around waiting for things to happen will hardly get things moving. If you feel as if your life is in a rut, do something positive to change it. Even if you don’t normally see yourself as a leader, take the initiative and you could be surprised to see how swift others fall in with your plans. You will be approached to give some sensitive advice when someone knows how much they can trust you.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
There’s an increasing sense of optimism as everything seems to be going our way. You anticipate happier times ahead and you aren’t likely to be disappointed. New doors are opening up for you now. You instinctively feel that something you have to decide on will be one of the best decisions you’ve ever made. Your positive attitude will keep you on the right path; you are heading towards great success.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
All sorts of issues are combining to make it difficult to make progress with a work or study assignment. Some of your ideas regarding changes you would like to see implemented may not be received as well as you were expecting. Are your plans a little too progressive for some people? By gently dropping a hint or two about the improvements these are likely to bring, you could eventually grab their interest.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
The days will fly by all too quickly while you are sharing a hobby or interest with like-minded friends. Someone from your past will send you a message out of the blue. If they are associated with bad memories and you don’t think it is wise to meet up again, follow your instincts. Ignoring their communications should let them know that you don’t want to know. A plum assignment will be offered; an opportunity for self-expression.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Take a firm stand with an older friend or relative who is trying to persuade you out of doing something that is important to you. They may not understand your reasons or they may resent this decision because it will affect their life in some way too. Any resentful or negative words should not be allowed to misguide you. Striking out in a new direction will bring more satisfaction to your life.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Even if it is not in a highly noticeable way there are a number of areas of your life looking up. Background influences are working in your favour and some recent attempts to bring improvements into your life will meet with the results you are hoping for. Relationships are happier and more harmonious. If you are single, there will be a chance of starting a loving relationship.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
Whether it is a house move or changes in your job situation, you will be surprised by how swiftly things move along. Normally you prefer not to be rushed but instead of feeling disturbed by the speed of progress, you will be taking it all in your stride. This is something you have been planning for and waiting for and now the time has arrived, you don’t intend to miss this opportunity for change.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
You have plenty of good intentions and you want to help as many people as you possibly can but avoid making promises you can’t keep. If you take on more than you can handle, this will have a negative effect on your health and eventually on your relationships. If you’re considering new ways of investing your money, traditional channels such as a bank or building society account will be the safest.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
Arrangements being made will have far-reaching consequences. This may not be apparent at first so keep this in mind when discussing new possibilities. What you say, do and agree to will play an important part in paving the path to your future. A neighbour who is disappointed with a new romance that didn’t work out as they had been expecting will be looking for a shoulder to cry on.
Call Russell Grant’s Psychics & Mediums for guidance. Call *0906 539 1470 (£1.53p/min, 18+) or FREEPHONE 0808 206 4514 (Credit/Debit Cards) *0906 calls cost £1.50p per minute (18+ only)/0905 calls cost 75p per minute (16+ only) plus your phone provider’s access charge. All live calls are recorded for your protection & safety. This Entertainment service is provided by RGA Ltd and is regulated by PhonePayPlus. Customer Service 0207 111 6106. RGA, Po Box 322, WA15 8YL.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |