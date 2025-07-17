A Llandysul man has been handed a suspended jail sentence after being caught attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, who was actually a decoy.
Toby Davies, of Glynrodyn, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 July.
The 23-year-old pleaded guilty at a hearing in June to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child in Carmarthenshire on 5 February 2023.
Davies communicated with a ‘decoy named Emily’ and discussed “masturbation and other sexual matters”, the court heard.
Magistrates handed Davies a 26 week jail term suspended for 24 months, and made him the subject of a community order to include 250 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
