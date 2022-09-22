Your weekly horoscope with Russell Grant
The astrologer looks to the stars for your horoscope for the week beginning Saturday, 1 October.
Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
In money, work and legal matters, you will have all your wits about you. You won’t be slow to notice ways of increasing your income or making the most of opportunities to further your career ambitions. With you being so confident in what you are doing, it shouldn’t be difficult to persuade those who matter to support you. You might soon be starting some new kind of study in the more mystical side of life.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
A colleague is upset because some people aren’t listening to them and keep repeating themselves repeatedly. You are one of the few who understand what they are going through, so you’re unlikely to give them cause to complain. If you’re in a new relationship, this week’s events will help you sense something extraordinary is developing between you. Any doubts you had will be banished.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
After some careful budgeting, your money situation is more stable than it has been for some time. You may not have any extra cash out to splash out on anything special, but by continuing to be careful, you can keep on top of day-to-day bills. Good fortune is about to come your way, not so much from a financial angle but more from your close ties or your link with someone you lost touch with.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
Be flexible. Travel plans already made for the start of the month might be subject to change. It will be the mood of those around you that isn’t in keeping with your more adventurous ideas. Friends, workmates and others who share your world now appear to be in a more cautious mood, wanting to stick with familiar routines. If you want to travel, you may be doing so alone.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Someone from your past will turn up from out of the blue. As well as the news they have to share with you, they will have a proposition to make that will benefit your lifestyle. You won’t mind going along with the crowd at the weekend when the crowd seems keen to enjoy light-hearted pastimes. If you are sports-minded, your team will enjoy a dramatic win. Be sure to enjoy the happy celebrations.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
You’ve done your bit for your team. Your contribution means a lot to those who respect your talented, hardworking nature. It might upset you a little that someone in charge seems to have overlooked the part you have played to help advance a group aim. You may wonder whether it’s worth continuing, but don’t do anything too hasty just yet. A spontaneous trip will hold unexpected pleasures.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
You may not have had a lot of time to get out and socialise recently, and you’re missing seeing some friends. Don’t fight this feeling. If you want to enjoy a change of scenery and want to know what others are getting up to, arrange to meet up and keep to these arrangements. Trends towards the end of the week may be confusing and unpredictable, but some good will come out of them.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
It will be vital for you to attend a meeting or get on with a task that holds a degree of urgency. Although something will crop up that could prevent this from happening, you will find a way to fit everything in. The time and effort you put into everything you do separate you from the people who achieve very little. Money is coming to you. You’re determined to arrange finances to suit yourself.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Despite difficult situations, relationships at home and work will be harmonious. There is something serious you need to discuss in the workplace. You can also see the funny side of the situation but when you are dealing with someone who doesn’t seem to have a sense of humour, keep your thoughts to yourself. Taking a class will provide you with the intellectual stimulation you crave.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
Watch your step when buying, selling or negotiating a financial agreement. It could be either yours or someone else’s carelessness that will cost you a lot of money. Put your perfectionist traits into practice whenever and wherever you suspect they are needed. People in high places seem unwilling to believe you are determined to make a success of a floundering project.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
An old friend will appear on your doorstep from out of the blue. You will be delighted to see them, but there could be more to this visit than just a social call. If you have helped them out in some way in the past, they may be hoping for a similar favour from you again. Watch for signs that someone at home has something on their mind. Talking could help them to get their worries off their chest.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
Those in positions of authority will agree to consult on changes that have been suggested to make your workplace a happier place. Staff have gone over and above the call of duty to rectify procedures that just aren’t working. A more flexible approach will be shown towards rules that have been causing many problems. A friend will introduce you to a fun hobby, but they may not admit to the expense involved.
