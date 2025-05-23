A thirty-four-year-old man from Luton will go on trial next month after he pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a six-month-old baby at Tenby’s multi-storey car park at the turn of the New Year.
Baby Sophia Kelemen of Manchester sadly passed away in hospital, a day after being hit by a car on the ground floor of the car park on Lower Park Road, back on January 2.
Appearing at Swansea Crown Court today (Friday, May 23), Flaviu Naghi, of Rondini Avenue, Luton, Bedfordshire, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas during the hearing.
He denied charges of causing the death by dangerous driving; and causing death by careless driving while unfit through drugs.
The case was adjourned, with Naghi released on conditional bail; and ordered by the Judge to next appear before the court on June 2 for the trial.