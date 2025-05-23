A Pontsian woman found guilty of assaults, threatening behaviour and criminal damage has been handed a community order by magistrates.
Emma Lewis, of 7 Clettwr Terrace, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 May.
The 49-year-old had previously denied charges of assaulting John Edwards and Carwyn Jones in Pontsian on 1 September last year as well as using threatening behaviour and damaging a vehicle on the same day.
Lewis was found guilty of the four charges following a trial.
Magistrates handed Lewis a fine of £180 as well as a 12 month community order to include up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £650 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.