Your weekly horoscope with Russell Grant
The astrologer looks to the stars for your horoscope for the week beginning Saturday, 22 October.
Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
A job you take on will be more demanding than expected. Discussions with your boss or a senior colleague will turn out to be beneficial. If you’re looking for a job or hoping for a promotion but haven’t had a lot of luck with this recently, your luck could soon be changing. You can get excitable when new possibilities open up, but you must endeavour to be practical and sensible too.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
An announcement will be timed for maximum impact. Serious debates could lead to someone making a courageous move with the hope other people will be behind them. If you support what they are doing, let them know. This could be the person who will turn things around. Change is in the air. The bigger the challenge, the more interested you will be.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
There’s concern that a senior colleague has made a hash of a job. This will feel like a frozen moment when a new leader needs to come forward who is interested in getting the work done to the high standards everyone is expecting. You may be lumbered with extra responsibilities as a result, but it never bothers for you to deal with a number of jobs at the same time. Displaying confidence will open new doors.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
There’s so much need for your attention that you might wonder where to begin. If there is any way you can reduce your options, now is the time to do so. Delegation might also be a good idea, although you will want to know you can trust those who are allocated essential tasks. A friend will keep on at you to do them a favour. Since this means so much, you might find time at the end of the week.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
You might feel you are running out of steam when you’ve faced one problem after another, and a project isn’t showing any signs of being completed. Activities are taking it out of you, physically and emotionally. You could do with a break, but if you sustain a spirit of determination, you will win in the end. You might sense someone doesn’t trust you, yet you have never hidden anything from them.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Disagreements in the workplace will relate to new routines and procedures. If someone in a high place really starts to force the issue, there will be no doubt about it; changes will result. Communications with someone some distance away will leave you feeling somewhat disappointed. Trying something new with your partner or a close friend will take your mind off your worries.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
For all the fun and games, there’s a serious element to a group activity. Whether you are fund-raising for a worthy cause or entering a competitive venture, there will come a time when the laughter ends, and a more responsible approach begins. Some people you know will be setting their sights far too high. You will be happy with small achievements. A little light exercise will help you relax as the week ends.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
What suits you may not be someone else’s cup of tea. When you decide to go ahead with specific ideas; you will understand it if a partner or close friend pulls out. You won’t mind leaving them to their devices while pursuing your own aims. A number of options are ahead for you now, and your dynamic and determined approach to your job and financial matters will pay dividends.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Praise will come your way after you take the helm of a community project. A recent success will have earned you yet another stint in the driver’s seat. Your confidence is riding high, and your team will be inspired by your achievements. Taking some youngsters to a special event will fill your heart with joy. Attend a glamorous event, and you could be in for the time of your life.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You’re inclined to make a decision while still waiting for important information. You just want to get this matter over with, but you could regret acting too quickly. You can’t assume you know it all if you don’t make an effort to find out everything. A disciplined approach to work and health is necessary. If arrangements for later in the week involve your partner, make sure they know your plan.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
Unlike a colleague who is utterly unprepared for an assignment at the start of the week, you will have come equipped with everything needed for the job. You really aren’t concerned about making a lot of profit. What’s more important to you is that your work cannot be faulted. Be sure to highlight your contribution to a team effort. Others underestimate your capabilities.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
A journey undertaken on behalf of someone who is unable to travel will prove illuminating. It will undoubtedly give you a new perspective on this relationship. Household matters are starting to improve. You will receive benefits that are due to you that you knew nothing about. This should come as a welcome surprise. Discuss new long-term possibilities with the family.
