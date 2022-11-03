Your weekly horoscope with Russell Grant
The astrologer looks to the stars for your horoscope for the week beginning Saturday, 12 November.
Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
You’re more restless than usual even though you are doing your best to hide it from someone who is trying to concentrate. You’re hoping they won’t ask for your help because you aren’t in the mood for complex tasks. If you get the choice you will catch up on simple jobs. The idea of keeping to your usual routine won’t exactly fill you with joy so aim to deal only with those chores that really must be done.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
You won’t be pleased with the way someone you work with is ignoring their responsibilities. Discovering yet another batch of neglected tasks will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Your intention now will be to devote time to catching up on all these neglected odds and ends. A discussion with your boss will result in some big changes taking place in the workplace and a swap around of roles.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
Efficiency is the name of the game. You may have been persuaded recently to let duty take a back seat but now you’ll be in the mood to get into the swing of things once again. Your main aim is to clear the decks where outstanding chores are concerned. Energy levels should be high and you can expect a pleasingly constructive few days. You are fully intent on making as much progress as you possibly can.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
You’ve been honest and open with a friend and you have discussed some very private issues recently. Something will prompt you to bring down the shutters. Although such meaningful conversations will have helped towards establishing a lasting bond between you, you aren’t happy about revealing any more. If you choose the end of the week to do shopping, you may end up spending more than intended.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
For one reason or another, you might expect to spend plenty of time either at home or dealing with matters connected to your family. It should be particularly easy to please those you live with when the emphasis is on peace and co-operation between you and those closest to you. If there is something you have been intending to buy for the home, you might find a good bargain on an online auction site.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
It is said that necessity is the mother of invention and that could certainly be the case for you as the week begins. A pressing need to get a job completed could mean you will be putting an inventive spin on this task. Trying to get a message to someone or to make others understand what you’re driving at will have your imagination blooming. Don’t be afraid of using unusual ways to get results.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Don’t be in too much of a rush to tie yourself down and commit time and energy to other people’s plans. As much as friends and workmates will welcome your help, a touch of independence and full consideration of what you’re getting into will serve you well. So if others around you seem tied up with their own interests, don’t worry. You will be happy in your own company.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Additional responsibilities at work will bring in more pay so this is not an opportunity you will turn down. For although it is likely to be only temporary, it will make a positive difference to your money situation. A degree of luck is in the air. You might even be tempted to take a few calculated risks, knowing that you have an above average chance of doing okay. Just don’t get carried away.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
A recent mistake might cause you to revise your views and values. Your attitude to some areas is changing and you will be giving a lot of thought to your commitments. So, if you are thinking of making any changes, these won’t be spontaneous decisions. They will be carefully thought through. You might also want to discuss some ideas with a practical friend.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
People you meet will be full of advice about money, family and work matters even when you haven’t requested it. You have a practical head on your shoulders so you really don’t need to listen. In fact it could be that you might teach them a thing or two when it comes to finances. As the week ends you may decide to push routine chores aside in favour of new projects that appear far more interesting.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
If you’re thinking about applying for a loan or mortgage, take your time and look into all the different options. A desire to be someplace other than anywhere familiar may reach epic proportions. It may be necessary to talk someone close into falling in with your wishes to travel. Start your gentle persuasion as soon as the week begins and you should get their willing agreement to go on a trip on the weekend.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
After a busy week, you might want to slow down and enjoy the pleasures of life. Those who know you best will be swift to catch your mood and may come up with a surprise or two on how to get the most out of the time you spend together. Your sensitivity will serve you well as will an ability to understand what others are saying to you without them having to go into lengthy explanations.
