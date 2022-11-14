Your weekly horoscope with Russell Grant
The astrologer looks to the stars for your horoscope for the week beginning Saturday, 19 November.
Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Not surprisingly, given how restless you have been recently, you will find anything of a routine nature totally unappealing. Try, therefore, to organise your time so you can work and play in short bursts at a host of different activities. Keep an eye on your spending and avoid buying now, think about it later. Instead, look for ways to make sensible use of your income and set your financial affairs in order.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
After falling behind because you’ve been helping other people out with their responsibilities, you will be hoping to catch up on your own work now. Be sure to concentrate your efforts on the job in hand and make your evenings and weekend a time for fun and relaxation. Partnerships of any kind are highlighted when you should find it extra easy to understand the person you care for.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
You could be asked to take charge of group activities and events. This role of leader will sit easily on your shoulders so go ahead with confidence. Your immediate future holds a lot of promise, providing you think it through thoroughly before you start on new projects. Have confidence in yourself and accept invitations to meetings or interviews which may push you up the career ladder.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
Someone you meet around the middle of the week could be somewhat boastful about their possessions or the amount of cash they have saved for a rainy day. The real reason behind this may well be to find out what you have or don’t have, so keep your wits about you and refuse to play such games. There may be some disagreement with a person who always wants their own way.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
A workmate will suggest new ways of approaching routine jobs. You will like their ideas but it won’t be as easy to put them into practice as it first sounds. Don’t be too rigid in your choice if you are buying an item of furniture or a replacement household appliance. Investigate shops in out of the way places if you’re looking for inspiration. Allow yourself plenty of time for browsing and success should be yours.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Domestic matters prey on your mind. Some have been ignored for too long and you intend to get them out of the way before the end of the week. Housemates won’t be happy. Families don’t want to discuss a touchy topic but with this causing too much tension, a heart to heart needs to be arranged. It won’t be a good idea to leave anything of a financial, family, relationship or romantic nature to chance.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
If circumstances have changed and this has caused you to break free from certain friendships you might benefit from joining a group who share a hobby or interest in common. It will take a while to feel comfortable in a different setting but you will be made to feel welcome. A home improvement program sounds like a good idea but find out what this is going to cost before making any long-term commitments.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
You may have agreed to give a public presentation. Suddenly you will just want to retire behind the scenes. Don’t do anything drastic in order to fulfil that wish for just as suddenly you will have a change of mood. Leave arrangements as they stand. Someone will be looking to you for advice and the last few days of the week could include an unusual occurrence in the job environment.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
You don’t mind changing plans if something better crops up. Your chances to partake in an exciting venture will be spoiled by a personality clash with someone who is in a position to cause your reputation a lot of harm. As it is by the end of the week you will feel as if Fate has taken a hand in steering you in a direction that moves you away from risky and possible underhand dealings.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
Splashing out on a purchase of a luxurious nature will have the consequences of leaving you short for cash. Since this isn’t something you do regularly, it could be that the pleasure will far outweigh the fact that you have to live on a shoestring until your next pay day. In one way or another you will achieve a lot, whether it is working alone behind the scenes or accepting a little help from friends.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
Transactions associated with a company or firm you have just started dealing with will run like clockwork. You might even bring forward plans arranged for the end of the year to make the most of this positive trend. New schedules will be worth any extra effort it takes to get them underway and those around you are more willing than they have been, of late, to fall in with your suggestions.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
After a busy start to the week when you will hardly have a chance to think, responsibilities will start to ease around Wednesday. With your mind no longer cluttered with job and family concerns, your thoughts will wander to a friend who lives overseas and you might wonder if they would mind if you paid them a visit in the near future. They are likely to be delighted by the suggestion.
