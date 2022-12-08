Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Some useful new business connections will be made at festive social and business events. If you’re looking for a job, this might be a good time to update your CV. A new work assignment will provide you with a great chance to prove what you are capable of. A Christmas shopping trip with close friends will be thoroughly enjoyed by all, despite the feeling of there being a last-minute rush about it.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
The love, loyalty and respect you have shown towards your close friends and family is appreciated more than you may realise. Although you will not be expecting it, a favour you did for someone some time ago will be repaid. You may be doing Christmas on a budget but this won’t stop you from using your creativity to make this a magical time for your family.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
Stop worrying about what other people might say to you taking advantage of the many social invitations coming your way. If someone has responsibilities that prevent them from getting out as much as they would like, they should not take their resentment out on you. If you’re asked to arrange a fund-raiser or charity event, get talking to someone who has organised something similar before.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
You’re trying to cram too much into each day. The more you try to do the less you seem to achieve. Don’t be so hard on yourself. You’re striving for levels of perfection that cannot be reached. Make a list of priorities. Go through these one by one and be satisfied with a job well done. Listen to advice that is being offered in a friendly fashion. Sometimes people see things from a different perspective.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
You will prefer to make your own mind up about a work-related matter. Your boss will have some strong opinions but once you have heard their views, you might notice that not everything they say is factual. You will respect the fact that they have shared but you can’t go along with something you disagree with. A friend will show some disapproval of your decisions. Their resentment is starting to show.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Cast your mind back to when you decided to make a start on a creative project. Now you are halfway through you might wonder why you thought it would be a good idea. Although your enthusiasm may have waned, keep at it and the eventual results will be impressive. If you are entertaining this Christmas your loved-ones will be happy to do their bit in the way of last-minute preparations.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
You aren’t foolish enough to believe that anything is possible but you will be hoping to achieve a goal you have in mind for the end of the month. A close friend could do with some support. When you hear about what they have been through and are still going through you will want to give as much help as you possibly can. Being in your partner’s arms will help you relax. Are you single? An ex will be in touch.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Important decisions need to be made. It doesn’t matter how close it might be to Christmas, you cannot and will not ignore your responsibilities. If there is work to be done, people can rely on you to get on with it. You can’t force yourself to be sociable if you don’t feel like it. What you will find is that once you’re up to date with everyday concerns, you will be more in the mood to be happy.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
It will be a relief to be able to take some much-needed time away from all the pressure of work. This is your chance to have some fun, to work on your romantic life and to be creative. Your partner will be just as eager as you are to jump into new social events. You’re ready to enjoy yourself and that’s why you will be flinging yourself into any group, festive and friendship activity the days ahead might hold.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You aren’t known for being overly impulsive. Even so, life has been restrictive and challenging of late and you’re ready to take advantage of the fun atmosphere around you. You won’t have any objections to a friend’s spontaneous suggestions. Are you single? Romance is not going to happen automatically. You could make an effort by accepting party and festive invitations.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
New options and possibilities will inspire your imagination. You won’t just be listening to other people’s ideas as you have a few of your own to share too. A new friend will appreciate the way you encourage them to try new things. This could lead to romance if you are single. You are likely to be on the move later in the week and there will be a warm and friendly response from everyone you meet on your travels.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
Pleasing teamwork will bring a group project to a successful ending. Friendship, creative pursuits and splashing out on having some fun will be a tantalising mix. In addition to this, your charm and persuasiveness can be profitable for you in a few different ways. As the week ends, it shouldn’t take a lot of effort to catch up on your last few Christmas tasks and preparations.
Call Russell Grant’s Psychics & Mediums for guidance. Call *0906 539 1470 (£1.53p/min, 18+) or FREEPHONE 0808 206 4514 (Credit/Debit Cards) *0906 calls cost £1.50p per minute (18+ only)/0905 calls cost 75p per minute (16+ only) plus your phone provider’s access charge. All live calls are recorded for your protection & safety. This Entertainment service is provided by RGA Ltd and is regulated by PhonePayPlus. Customer Service 0207 111 6106. RGA, Po Box 322, WA15 8YL.