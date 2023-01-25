Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Make some time to consider your domestic world. If your home life hasn’t been very exciting recently or if you’ve been neglecting meeting up with and talking to other family members, it’s not difficult to work out how you can put this right. A chance will come your way to widen your circle of friends and this will be through getting involved in a humanitarian or charitable project.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
As the wheels of another month begin to turn you will soon be brought out of that solitary mood you have recently been in and into a more active state of mind. This is just what’s needed to make you feel like you’re making better use of your time. Soon there will be a welcome chance to get involved in a job you’ve always wanted to do. A plum assignment will be offered. You are more than ready for this.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
A new friend or neighbour seems to be hanging on to your every word. If you’re trying to persuade them into agreeing to some plans you are making, they are likely to give their consent very quickly. Think about how your ideas might benefit them, too. Your charming personality could be used in the most effective ways, both in your social life and in the workplace if you put your mind to it.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
Spending time in nature will feel spiritually fulfilling. A job offer needs to be considered. The money might not be great at first but it will improve. You would prefer to be able to save more but with bills rocketing, most of your income will be going on household bills. A new friend or neighbour may have the wrong idea about you based on some untrue information. It will make it hard for them to trust you.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Strange for you perhaps but you might prefer to take a backseat role in your social and professional life. For reasons of your own you do not want to draw a lot of attention to yourself. Activities needing little concentration and that allow a degree of escapism would suit you down to the ground. A friend who is in the middle of an ugly divorce will turn to you for advice and support.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Tension in the career environment makes it hard for you to feel enthusiastic about going into work every morning. Is someone taking a small disagreement too seriously and causing unnecessary drama? If they cannot be persuaded to take a more easy-going approach to some issues, you might want to avoid them altogether. You will be invited to get involved in a group community effort.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Keep life simple. People who tend to see complications where there are none are likely to drive you crazy. Avoid them whenever and wherever possible. If you and a new partner are arranging a new place together, this will give you plenty to think about. You are moving away from difficult times or an upsetting arrangement. Don’t look back. Don’t give into nostalgia. Make space for new people.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
You aren’t likely to miss out on some exciting events going on around you. Your social world offers you a lot in the way of fun, travel and adventurous possibilities. Another area that will bring you greater happiness will be group and team events. You can’t miss the increasingly comfortable atmosphere between teammates and workmates. This should make for stronger relationships.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Changes you are thinking about making will be hard at first. Difficulties you have been through have caused you to consider a house or career move. You feel forced into doing this and despite what might come with it, once you have made your mind up, stick to your decision. Once you have settled into a new situation, you will be in a position to help others. Some risks are worth taking.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You’re overwhelmed by a decision you have to make. Things are happening too quickly for you. You aren’t used to your intuition urging you to take action when normally you prefer to take a careful and cautious approach. That’s why you are resisting when others are pushing you for answers. You’re torn between making a decision and waiting it out. The bottom line is you don’t really like change.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
A group project will involve people of all ages and abilities and not everyone will see things in the same way. Many personal perspectives will be involved and that’s why it will take time to reach agreements. It will be of interest to you to hear different views and opinions and this could be a big learning experience. You need more movement in your life, whether it is walking or day trips.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
Do more research and gain additional information before making a decision that could change your life. Give yourself time to process this all in your mind. There may still be things you aren’t aware of. Some peace and quiet away from the hustle and bustle of your usual work and family routines is just what you need now in order to feel more in control of your world. Is it time to quit a job?
