Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
A partner is hoping for a good outcome to a situation that concerns you both. There has been no movement here for some time and now that one of you has taken the initiative, you will hopefully find a way to move forward together and not apart as you had been concerned about. Self-discipline, confidence and faith in yourself will be needed if you take up a new career opportunity.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Recent events have changed the way you view a relationship and how you feel about and relate to each other. You might realise you’ve been expecting too much from a partner since you have got closer and instead of cementing bonds, this seems to have caused more arguments. Some people are more compatible as friends than lovers and this could be such a relationship.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
Someone who was in a position of power has made some bad decisions. They may not be in charge now but their mistakes need to be rectified. Others might start to look to you to figure out where, how and why it all went wrong. Once this has been exposed, you will have a better idea on what to do about it. You might find yourself joining forces with someone whose background is very different from your own.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
A relationship isn’t working as you had hoped it would. The longer you spend together, the longer you are delaying the inevitable. Moving on and pursuing a new love would be best for you both. You are in touch with your feelings but this isn’t a situation that is bringing emotional fulfilment or stability. In fact, it constantly depletes your energy. A partner isn’t going to change their ways to suit you.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
A new boss or business partner will have a different way of running things. Their methods may not match up to your idea of the needs of the job. Although you could say something immediately, why not give them a little more time before launching into any real criticism? An agency that is overstretched and does not have enough resources needs a big fundraising push and will appeal for volunteers.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
It will take time to understand new routines or to get used to technical devices that are being introduced to the work scene. Arguments will revolve around how to make the best of changes that are unwanted by many. Eventually the atmosphere will lighten as everyone settles into and starts to accept their new responsibilities. If your living conditions are starting to get you down, think about relocating.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
A close friend or housemate is not going to change patterns they were allowed to indulge in, as a child. They are used to getting their own way and this kind of attitude means you are always having to forget your own needs in favour of theirs. Why should you always have to try to make them happy when it makes you miserable? If they refuse to change, you may have to walk away.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Because you have weighed the pros and cons and you still remain uncertain about what you really want, a lot of your decision making will be based on intuition and feelings. What is strange about this is that something is urging you to try things you would normally avoid. This is a defining period for you and it will help you work out where your true passion lies. You’ve got a lot on your plate.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
A new relationship doesn’t seem to be working quite the way either of you had imagined or expected. Romantically, you aren’t drawn to each other but other than this you get on really well. It doesn’t have to be all or nothing; a compromise can be reached. You might agree to maintain a friendship where you both have your freedom. In the workplace there is a power struggle.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
A colleague will admit to having ignored some good advice. They made a big mistake in going their own way and you will respect their need to spend some time reflecting on their decisions. An incident in your neighbourhood will shock many people. An investigation will get underway to determine exactly what has been going on. If you’ve been yearning to move away, you will find a suitable property.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
Someone has betrayed you and this hurts most because you had trusted them with a secret you have shared with no other. A work contract isn’t worth the paper it is printed on when the other party welches on a deal. Whatever you have worked on so far will seem to be wasted as even to continue on your own, you will have to rebuild again. Trust your intuition when it comes to financial and family matters.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
You can’t understand why it is taking so long for a partner to make a decision. You have already made your mind up and you’re hoping they feel the same way but you’re starting to get the impression they aren’t really interested. Your intuition is warning you to prepare for a negative response. A colleague who is battling with issues at home will turn to you for advice. Be sure that is all you give.
