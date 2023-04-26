Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
You have two choices from which to make a decision. You will almost be ready to decide when someone will suddenly throw in another option. All of a sudden the situation becomes difficult. You are torn between the new alternative and the previous one you were going to go for. You’re anxious about getting everything right when you’ve been asked to take charge of a group event.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Everything will seem to go your way. Your happiness rubs off on those around you and a team will come together in a spirit of harmony. Group events that give you something to look forward to will make this a week you will long remember. If you are in a couple, you can give full vent to your passionate side and this will bring you both closer. Are you single? You will meet someone special at a gathering.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
Changes now being planned in the home or workplace will have your full support. Ideas being shared provide you with the incentive to achieve a dream you had for yourself pre-pandemic that still hasn’t been realised. It is time to pursue a special goal. Activities shared with your family and friends will make you feel more energetic and optimistic. It is also good to notice how others appreciate you.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
A friend or colleague with a big personality is taking too much interest in your affairs. Not only this but they will try to take over some of your responsibilities. You know they’re just trying to help but this is the kind of help you would prefer not to accept. If a partner’s spending is starting to get out of hand, keep your own money separate from theirs.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Having to make a quick change in plans will annoy some people. It won’t be that you are deliberately disrupting arrangements. This will be necessary in order for you to deal with a situation that has cropped up from out of the blue. A creative project could hit a snag and it will be expensive to fix this. You may have to take a second look at your budget before making any big purchases.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
You have become obsessed with a challenge because you are determined to resolve an issue. Other people who are involved will give up but you won’t let it beat you. It won’t matter if you are left alone to deal with this, if there is a solution, you will find it. Once you stand back and take a new look at your situation you will realise what changes need to be made in order for it to work.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Don’t get too annoyed with someone when they forget to turn up for an appointment or carry out a task you had trusted them with. A mix up in arrangements you thought were finalised will be quickly sorted out. If you show your anger you will feel bad when it will be obvious the mistake was genuine. You will feel spoiled for choice when considering your next holiday location.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Attending a big social gathering or charity fundraising event will be lots of fun. You will get some great ideas too on how you might organise something similar for your friends and family. Mixing and working with creative people will also fuel your imagination. Plans you are discussing for the future will fill you with excitement and eager anticipation. You know you can make your dreams come true.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Getting a change of scenery is just what you need to revive you. It will feel refreshing to spend some time away from familiar places. Renting a holiday home by a lake or in the countryside will recharge your batteries. Don’t be surprised when a brilliant idea for making money comes from out of nowhere. Sometimes you have to escape everyday aggravations to trigger good ideas.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You don’t just want to come up with ideas, you want to put them to work. You have always been good at turning thoughts into something practical. Your boss will be appreciating your talents in this respect and providing you have plenty of time to work on ideas, this will add a magic touch to your work. Workmates may find your suggestions unusual but don’t let this put you off.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
You don’t want to upset your partner and that means you will have to be especially tactful when spending time in the company of your in-laws. Touchy topics will come up in conversations and although you are tempted to speak your mind, this will upset someone and your other half won’t be amused. Address family issues as diplomatically as possible. Tact needs to be used in a situation that requires sensitivity.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
You will be surprised by how much fun it can be to spend time with a relative you have not seen a lot of lately. You have always got on well with each other and the experiences you are sharing now will bring out the best in you both. There will be moments when you are able to completely forget about daily stresses. A new friend will have a wonderful way of being able to make you laugh.
Call Russell Grant’s Psychics & Mediums for guidance. Call *0906 539 1470 (£1.53p/min, 18+) or FREEPHONE 0808 206 4514 (Credit/Debit Cards) *0906 calls cost £1.50p per minute (18+ only)/0905 calls cost 75p per minute (16+ only) plus your phone provider’s access charge. All live calls are recorded for your protection & safety. This Entertainment service is provided by RGA Ltd and is regulated by PhonePayPlus. Customer Service 0207 111 6106. RGA, Po Box 322, WA15 8YL.