The Friends of the Tabernacle Machynlleth join Penrallt Books for a fundraising launch at the Tabernacle, Machynlleth on Thursday, 5 June.
Friends Patron Mike Parker will be in conversation with Jay Griffiths, author of ‘How Animals Heal Us’.
Jay, who lives in Llanidloes, is a much-praised author of fiction and non-fiction.
Her best known books are “Wild: An Elemental Journey”, “Pip Pip: A Sideways Look at Time”, “Anarchipelago, A Love Letter from a Stray Moon”, “Kith: The Riddle of the Childscape” and “Tristimania: A Diary of Manic Depression”.
Hear Jay and Mike in conversation on Thursday, 5 June, 7pm–9pm Y Taberrnacle.
Tickets on the door (5 cash or cheque only) in aid of the Friends.