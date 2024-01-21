Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
An impulsive act could lead you into various problems so pause and don’t go rushing in. It will be important to consider the pros and cons of an offer or opportunity that presents itself before you go any further with this. This is one occasion when all the research and deliberation will prove to be worth it. A friend’s suggestion to try a new hobby or sporting interest will get your immediate interest.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
You need to know you will be able to devote time and effort into learning new routines. If you feel rushed and can’t do this, the most sensible thing to do is to refuse to go along with any changes. Ask questions if you are confused about a legal, business or financial matter. It never does any harm to seek clarity. Time alone at the end of the week will give you the chance you need to tie up a few loose-ends.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
You’re annoyed over a job that did not go well the first time around. You can see what went wrong, where and who is responsible. No one can blame you for wanting to try a repeat performance. This time you will have everything in place to make certain it will be successful. You have the determination and spirit that won’t allow you to accept defeat. Taking a new approach will ensure you get further.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
Be sure to reply to those messages, enquiries and demands you have been deliberately ignoring. A surprise offer could come through one of them. There’s a need to get in touch with someone and you aren’t sure how they will react to the news you have to tell them. If this is business related, take a deep breath and get on with it. Getting this out of the way will mean you can start relaxing again.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Someone you had been relying on will let you down at the last moment. This will cause you a lot of inconvenience, frustration and annoyance. You are disappointed with their excuses and will think twice about putting your trust in them again. You could do with a change of scenery and activity. If it isn’t possible to do much travelling at this time, why not look into evening classes?
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
A sudden craving for something new could prompt you to book a holiday or you might start looking at job vacancies in your area. You can’t seem to sit still for more than a few minutes these days. There’s a strong need to be out and about and doing something. A trip to your local sports centre could lead you to committing yourself to regular shape-up sessions.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
If you haven’t been feeling wonderful recently you might notice some improvement in your health. Even so, it will still take time before you feel completely whole. For this reason you may not be able to get through as much as you intended. Relatives and neighbours will figure in some of your plans but these aren’t likely to be difficult or demanding. In fact you will enjoy the social aspects of the week.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Career and outside interests are starting to conflict with your personal life. You will realise the need to decide on your priorities. You often put your all into everything you do but everyone has their limits. If your health isn’t as good as it could be this is a sign that you need to start relaxing more. An antique item on an online auction will catch your eye. Make a bid and see what happens.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
From the start to the end this is a week when you will be constantly on the go. You won’t get a moment to yourself and suddenly you long for solitary pursuits. It will be impossible to do any quiet thinking when there is so much going on around you. That’s why you may need to postpone giving someone an answer to a proposition that needs more careful consideration.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
There is a right way and a wrong way to approach jobs you are working on now. If you realise you have got it wrong, be willing to learn new methods. A senior colleague needs to see you can be versatile when it is needed. You will enjoy the challenges that now come your way. In fact time flies as if it was on wings and you could end up wondering where the days have gone.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
A close relationship just couldn’t be better. You feel elated when in the company of people who are special to you. This will make you feel more content about your work, family and other aspects of your life in general. The chance of a trip away later in the week will be grabbed with both hands. In the family, there is a need to discuss something important. A project will get lots of donors.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
Changing your usual way of doing things will bring rewards you never dreamed of. Take any chance you get to mix business with pleasure. This may mean making use of skills you have that you don’t share in public. If a work project might benefit from it, showcase your talent. Accepting a friend’s help in a job-related project will be a good decision. Your personal life is in for a change.
