Aries (May21/Apr20)
You have been half expecting to hear from someone who has been quiet since the last time you met. If this does not happen you might pick up the phone and call them yourself. It doesn’t matter how you may have parted, you will feel a strong need to reconnect.
Taurus (Apr21/May21) A situation early on will leave you feeling overwhelmed. This will be a problem you had not anticipated and the more you go over it, the more frustrated you will become. Before getting too wound up, seek advice from someone who is trustworthy and reliable.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Colleagues are under a lot of pressure. This will make someone short tempered. If you need advice you would be better off going elsewhere. A youngster in the family keeps getting under your feet but since this will not be intentional, you will bear with them.
Cancer (June22/July23)
If money comes up for discussion it is likely to be because cash is conspicuous by its absence. It can get frustrating when you aren’t able to buy things you see there and then simply because there isn’t the money in your pockets.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
You need to be careful about what you say in front of a sensitive friend or relative. This won’t make for a relaxing atmosphere but the last thing you want is an argument. Even though you may have to bite your tongue a few times, at least you will manage to keep the peace.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Are you looking for work? You might seriously consider entering the medical or caring profession. Tests and interviews being conducted at this time will be carried out with serious intentions in mind and you will do extremely well.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
With so much having been expected of you lately you have lost touch with your own needs. It is time to reconnect with your inner self. Give some thought to what you really want out of life. If you are going in the wrong direction, get back on track.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Someone you work with seems keen to spread gossip. This will annoy you as what is being said is making your blood boil. You might decide to have a word with them, not just to put them right on a few things but to prevent them from getting into trouble.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Changes and new developments in the workplace will affect some people more than others. A colleague who is set in their ways will have difficulty coming to terms with up to date ideas. If you are in a position to help, they would certainly appreciate it.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Family matters will dominate your time. An outing is being planned. Wherever this might take you, there will be no complaints even from members of your family who rarely venture far from their usual stamping ground.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Somehow you will get caught up in a friend’s problems. This will take up more of your time than you intended but the simple fact that you are able to help them out will make it impossible for you to turn away.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Someone wants something from you. This may be because you owe them a favour and they are starting to lean on you, reminding you of how much they have done for you. If you committed yourself to a financial agreement earlier in the year, time has come to make the first payment.