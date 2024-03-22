A new charity-funded initiative will improve communication for patients with a life-limiting condition in Carmarthenshire.
The Hywel Dda Carmarthenshire Community Nursing Service’s new initiative aims to improve communication for patients over 18 with a life-limiting condition to ensure their voice is heard.
The initiative has been made possible thanks to Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of the Health Board, who purchased 1,000 Lions Clubs’ ‘Message in a Bottle’ bottles and Carmarthen Lions Club who donated 400 bottles.
The ‘Message in a Bottle’ scheme is designed to encourage people to keep their basic personal and medical details on a standard form and in a common location – the fridge.
The scheme saves the Emergency Services valuable time if they need to enter a property in an emergency.
It helps identify who you are and if you have special medication or allergies.
Craig Jones, Clinical Lead Nurse, said: “We are so grateful to the staff, patients and families whose donations have allowed us to purchase the ‘Message in a Bottle’ bottles and also to Carmarthen Lions Club for their generous donation of 400 bottles.
“This new project will improve the experience for our patients being cared for in their own homes.”