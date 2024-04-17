Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
With so much going on around you, decide from the start which events and activities are likely to bring you most pleasure. Turn down others that may not be so much fun. Plan to have some time too, in which you can just relax and enjoy pastimes that keep you far from the madding crowd.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You won’t apologise for needing time to do some quiet thinking. New ideas and a fresh outlook on life will be the result of this thoughtful episode. If decisions are to be made, once you have made up your mind you will not change it.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Support will be received from a talented executive. Doors that are usually firmly closed to you will suddenly open up and invite you to step inside. Be sure to take advantage of opportunities that aren’t likely to present themselves again.
Cancer (June22/July23)
In the workplace, you could manage better if other people stopped interfering. An unexpected or uninvited visitor will overstay their welcome one evening. You and a partner may be thinking of tying the knot or if you have already done so, you’re considering going on a second-honeymoon.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Angry words will be exchanged with a self-centred professional. A situation will not change if this continues. Arguing isn’t going to work so if you want to get your views across, you may need to be as tactful as possible. Keep some of your more hostile thoughts to yourself as difficult as this might be.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You’re efficient and you get jobs done. Take care that your success does not bring more than simple praise from your colleagues. With your ultra-efficient handling of tricky jobs, others could get into the habit of turning to you to deal with the same sort of whenever they arise.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You are soon to see an improvement in your financial situation. Past problems will be resolved, almost overnight, through the receipt of an unexpected lump sum. This may come by way of a relative’s kindness, a bonus or even a small win.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
It may be due to you having been concentrating on serious matters for long enough but something will be urging you to just let your hair down and spoil yourself a little. Whether you’re planning to stay at home and put your feet up or to get out and see what’s happening in the world is immaterial.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Keep your wits about you if you have an important decision to make. Be certain not to let other people influence you, in particular those who could have motives on their mind that are not in your best interests.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Swim with the tide as much as possible once this week gets underway. If someone seems keen to alter pre arranged plans, even if this might cause you some inconvenience, it will be important for them to be able to make these changes.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Trivial pursuits, mundane matters and small-minded people will make you tetchy and touchy. Try to arrange your schedule so you are able to move around and vary your routines. A youngster in the family will be excited about a party or event they are going to attend.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Your thoughts early on will be on travel arrangements when you are sure you’ve forgotten something important. Are you single? A fiery character will enter your life. You won’t let them sweep you off your feet but you could, for a short while, fall for their charming ways.