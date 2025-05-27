Sawna Dyfi, a social enterprise set up by Machynlleth residents, has moved location from its debut at Smuggler’s Cove near Aberdyfi and may have found its forever home.
The non-profit sauna business has now set up shop on the grounds of Plas Dolguog, an upmarket 17th-century hotel described as within walking distance from the town.
The sauna, a bright blue converted horsebox, is now open to the public for bookings alongside its complimentary cold bath.
Nick Broster, one of Sawna Dyfi’s founders, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the National Lottery for their support in getting this project started and to Steph, Tom, and the team for welcoming Sawna Dyfi to its new home at Plas Dolguog.
“Tucked away in a wooded glade beside the River Dulas, and just a short walk or bike ride from Machynlleth town centre, it couldn’t be more idyllic.
“It’s a truly special spot—perfect for relaxing and recharging.”
The team started life in early 2024, winning £20,000 funding from the National Lottery for set up costs, creating what they hope to be the first of several wood-fired saunas.
Having already run Women’s Day and Welsh-speaking sessions, they hope to continue running community-focused events at their new spot on the banks of Afon Dulas.
Stephanie Windsor-Lewis, owner of Plas Dolguog, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Dyfi Sawna to Plas Dolguog — an exciting addition that brings a unique, rejuvenating experience to our beautiful setting.
“It’s a joy to host them and even more special to see this space become a place for relaxation, connection, and community wellbeing.”
Bookings are available in advance via the Sawna Dyfi website for 50-80 minute private or communal sessions from £10, as well as ‘Pay What You Feel’ sessions - https://www.sawnadyfi.org/