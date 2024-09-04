Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Health matters have been cropping up for several weeks now. One way or another you are bound to feel the effects. A heavier workload will also be rapidly draining your energy. If this wasn’t enough you could find yourself working with someone whose company exhausts you, mentally.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Much to your relief, all continues to be quiet on the domestic front. Family discussions will result in the decision to either embark on a major home improvement program or to replace outdated household appliances.
Gemini (May22/June21)
You always do your best to look on the bright side and it is normally your high spirits that help keep other people motivated. Someone will have noticed a change in you when some recent events have made you slightly pessimistic.
Cancer (June22/July23)
There’s a sense of contentment and happiness when spending time within your own four walls and with everyone in the family getting on so well, there is no reason why this should change. In the workplace there is some tension and frustration.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Money deals and partnership matters are being discussed. You need to approach these discussions with caution. Hasty or thoughtless choices could be expensive to put right. The effort you are putting into a renovation project will eventually enhance your current circumstances.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
There’s a need to encourage your partner and family to be practical as you all make plans for the long-term future. You, too, need to listen to new ideas. Although you might choose to persist with a current course of action, in doing so you could miss out on some beneficial opportunities.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You’re never short of things to do. In fact there are numerous activities to keep you busy and plenty of people to keep you company. A friend will complain about finding life dull in which case you might suggest they take up a new interest or join a club.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
A group project isn’t going as well as expected. You might notice tension in the air. Although you weren’t directly involved in a recent argument, the lingering effects feel palpable. Instead of intervening to resolve the issue you might prefer to let them handle it themselves.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Someone will deliberately interfere with ideas and plans you suddenly want to get on with. You’re tempted to continue despite objections but they may be making some valid suggestions.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
A relative or housemate is dropping some not-so-subtle hints about selling or purchasing a new home or looking for a new place to live. If you don’t share their sentiments, it would be best to remain neutral.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Despite their previous lack of enthusiasm, a workmate will suddenly show an interest in a job you have taken on. Do they think there could be something in this for them if they do get involved? It’s too late now. They already turned it down.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Heavy responsibilities are starting to make you feel restricted. You can’t seem to get a break from duties during the daylight hours. At least the evenings will bring a chance for some fun times as you get to relax with friends whose company you always enjoy.