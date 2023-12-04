Aberystwyth Ramblers' next walk takes in a part of the Ystwyth Trail and the old Aberystwyth to Carmarthen railway line.
On Saturday, 9 December, Val and Michael will lead a medium-hard, six-mile circular walk starting from the NRW Black Covert car park (grid ref SN667729) at 11am. An optional earlier meeting at 10.15am at Plascrug Leisure Centre will give an opportunity for car sharing.
The first part of the route is fairly flat and follows the river Ystwyth upstream to Pen-y-bont where they will ascend to meet the Ystwyth Trail. This part of the trail is on the track of the old Aberystwyth to Carmarthen railway line where it crosses higher ground between the Ystwyth and Teifi valleys. There are impressive man-made railway cuttings and lovely views of the Ystwyth valley. For some reason the next part of the railway line is not part of the trail, and they will proceed on lanes and tracks, including a second ascent, to reach the site of the old Trawsgoed railway station and then the car park.
There are several stretches of very muddy and uneven ground; walking poles are recommended.
Booking is not required but contact the walk leaders if you require further information. No dogs, except registered assistance dogs, by prior arrangement. Contact details can be found on the Aberystwyth Ramblers website.
