The first part of the route is fairly flat and follows the river Ystwyth upstream to Pen-y-bont where they will ascend to meet the Ystwyth Trail. This part of the trail is on the track of the old Aberystwyth to Carmarthen railway line where it crosses higher ground between the Ystwyth and Teifi valleys. There are impressive man-made railway cuttings and lovely views of the Ystwyth valley. For some reason the next part of the railway line is not part of the trail, and they will proceed on lanes and tracks, including a second ascent, to reach the site of the old Trawsgoed railway station and then the car park.