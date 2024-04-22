For example, Thomas was brave enough to ask questions. He didn’t just take things at face value, and he wasn’t too embarrassed to admit that he didn’t understand everything. We see a good example of this the night before Jesus was crucified. As Jesus tells them He is going to prepare a place for them He happened to suggest that they knew where He was going. Quick as a flash Thomas replied, ‘We haven’t a clue where you are going so how can we know the way?’. I came to faith because I was determined to ask questions and wasn’t satisfied until I had found answers that made sense. This is why I like the Alpha Course for example, and it has shaped the way I lead Bible studies. Discussion not indoctrination is the order of the day.