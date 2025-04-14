I say misquote because my research has suggested that the true story was just a little bit different. Twain, it would appear, was contacted by a journalist who wanted to check out the rumours that he was either dead or dying of a serious illness and he humorously replied, “The report of my death was an exaggeration.” In true Twain fashion he went on to jokingly imply that he was more upset with the rumours that said he was poor than those that claimed he was dead!