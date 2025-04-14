The current fixation with ‘fake news’ has reminded me of Mark Twain’s famous quote (or should I say misquote?) that “reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.”
I say misquote because my research has suggested that the true story was just a little bit different. Twain, it would appear, was contacted by a journalist who wanted to check out the rumours that he was either dead or dying of a serious illness and he humorously replied, “The report of my death was an exaggeration.” In true Twain fashion he went on to jokingly imply that he was more upset with the rumours that said he was poor than those that claimed he was dead!
The death of Jesus was not an exaggeration though. He really did die. But it was also a ‘half-truth’ because much to the amazement of his friends and the utter consternation of the establishment that had sought to get rid of him, He came back to life again! In fact, He left an empty tomb in Jerusalem as proof that the Easter story is the very opposite of ‘fake news’.
There are those who will say that this is ‘complete nonsense’ of course, but two leaders in the Evangelical Alliance have recently noted that an increasing number of people, especially men are responding positively to this life changing message. In a recent blog for example CEO Gavin Calver wrote, ‘As I travel around the UK, I hear from leaders who are baptising more people, seeing more people come to Jesus, even having people turn up at their churches who have met the Lord through TikTok. There is a real openness to Jesus in the UK’.
His colleague Phil Knox clearly agrees. ‘I'll tell you what’s interesting’ he said ‘we’ve seen a lot of men become Christians recently. The first time, I was encouraged. The second time felt coincidental. The third time felt like a pattern was emerging’. Not surprisingly then he adds, ‘So be encouraged. God is on the move. In unsettled and uncertain times, many are turning to faith in Jesus. May we celebrate what is going on and pray for more in the lives and communities we are part of’.
Some 20 years ago I had the joy of enjoying a celebration meal with Dr Mary Self following her miraculous healing from terminal cancer. You can read her deeply moving story in ‘From Medicine to Miracle’, a book that is ‘a testament to a faith that is pushed to the limits and a God who heals’. Mary’s story is proof of what can happen when God chooses to intervene in someone’s life.
The apostle Paul, himself once a sceptic, told his friends that He can do things that go way beyond our expectation and even our imagination. It seems to me that He is doing that again and the many reports of the church’s imminent demise were hugely exaggerated! So have a happy Easter everyone and never forget: death will not have the last word.