Editor: On behalf of my wife, Diane, and family — Lauren, Liam, and Beryl — I would like to express our sincere thanks to all the staff members at Bronglais Hospital, Morriston Hospital and Plas-y-Dderwen Care Home, for all of their wonderful care and assistance over these past three years. I would also like to express my family’s thanks to Clive and Jan Gale, and the staff and patrons of the Welsh Black Inn in Bow Street, for their wonderful support. A special thanks too to Joe Kelly from Llandre, who went above and beyond in driving each week to Carmarthen. Diolch yn fawr iawn,