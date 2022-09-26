A grateful family says thanks to Bow Street and care workers
Tuesday 11th October 2022 6:00 am
Letter to the Editor (Cambrian News )
Editor: On behalf of my wife, Diane, and family — Lauren, Liam, and Beryl — I would like to express our sincere thanks to all the staff members at Bronglais Hospital, Morriston Hospital and Plas-y-Dderwen Care Home, for all of their wonderful care and assistance over these past three years. I would also like to express my family’s thanks to Clive and Jan Gale, and the staff and patrons of the Welsh Black Inn in Bow Street, for their wonderful support. A special thanks too to Joe Kelly from Llandre, who went above and beyond in driving each week to Carmarthen. Diolch yn fawr iawn,
Mike Hughes,
Bow Street
