The State Pension age is set to rise this month from 66 to 67 for people born between April 1961 and March 1977.
A further rise to 68 is expected for those born from April 1977 onwards but this is subject to review. As someone who was born in the 1980s, I shudder to think what the retirement age will rise to in future.
I’m very keen to carry on working for as long as possible, but realise I might feel differently in 20-plus years. If and when retirement comes, I hope I will embrace it like Aberystwyth’s Alison Pierse.
Not quite ready to put her feet up at home all day, Alison, who retired from Aberystwyth University at the end of last year after almost three decades there, uses her free time on creative pursuits.
Looking back on her career, Alison said: “I started teaching for the Extra-mural department in Aberystwyth 29 years ago, based out of Laura Place (now Lifelong Learning).
“Time flies, as they say, when you have the job that fits your skills.
“It has been an immense privilege and pleasure to work for the university; it is a remarkable institution that develops and nurtures individuals.
“In 2001 I accepted the contract to write the Certificate of Higher Education; Art and Design. It was the first of its type; I was also tasked to maintain and develop the quality of teaching and diversify the offer of options to study part-time. The Certificate in Higher Education will be 25 years old next year.
“The highlights have been meeting fabulous students, colleagues and I hope that I have given those in my care, the step-up to where to achieve their career goals and support their well-being.
“Following an External Examiners visit, praising us for our innovative and enterprising curriculum and student support, it seemed a good time to close the doors and open a window for someone new to take over; someone with fresh ideas.
“This success has not happened overnight of course; we have achieved and sustained this reputation as a team of hard-working tutors, incredible creatives with unique skills, supported by conscientious office support staff who have an abundance of patience and tolerated my quirky ways of doing things and approaches to learning.
“Lifelong Learning changes lives; it is an amazing opportunity for all; courses change termly; look them up.
“I’ve always worked part-time; enabling me to study for an MA in Fine Art and taking any number of Lifelong Learning accredited courses to top-up my skills whilst working. So I was a living breathing Lifelong Learner myself; it helped me understand the motivations and issues of being a learner.”
When Alison left Aberystwyth University she kept being asked what she was going to do next.
“I am retiring, but I will not be retired,” she explains.
“I have built a small side-hustle called Aberdabbadoo; a themed walking tour business, giving locals and tourists, immersive experiences; seeking out and offering little known facts about our amazing town gleaned from deep dives into newspapers and archives.
“I have seven different themed walks in total; themes are mosaic heritage, Restless Aberystwyth, a World War 2 love story, the origins of sculpture, and a ghost walk with a difference. Why not try one out? It is very social; some people purchase a voucher for a present...
“The business was set up for me to segue to as a retirement project. It still allows me to teach / communicate and will keep me healthy and out of doors and away from a desk.
“Outdoor space and being able to get out and about is something I have very much missed in the last few years.
“I have recently attained a Gold Ceredigion Ambassador Award, and I have an exhibition at looming following a show at MOMA, Machynlleth 2025.
“I will be delivering an immersive experience at Gregynog as well as a two-day mosaic workshop in late summer. It seems I will not be idle.
“I have other ideas and initiatives I want to roll out but they are still in the planning stage. Those who know me will understand that I always have a plan!
“I will still continue to run my pop-up studio from my garden which started in lock down; it’s a great chance for me to meet the public and gain direct feedback about my own personal artwork.
“I have no plans to leave Aberystwyth for a while, so if you see me out and about, dressed up in character for Aberdabbadoo, walking the promenade, or just sitting in a café, do say hello or book on a tour at www.aberdabbadoo.com!”
Whenever it comes, I hope everyone has as fulfilling a retirement as Alison.
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