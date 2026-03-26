We’ve just celebrated Palm Sunday, the day that Jesus entered Jerusalem and challenged the authorities to accept Him as their rightful King, knowing that He would be rejected and put to death because the authorities had very different agendas. They were aware that if they acknowledged Him as their Messiah it would mean drastic changes, both for the Temple and those who ran it. It would also result in a loss of prestige, power a lucrative income and a possible conflict with Rome. Jesus was under no illusions then. He knew it wouldn’t end well but went ahead and did it because He was convinced that God would raise Him to life again.