Remember during the period in November and December 2020 when indoor hospitality was allowed to open but arbitrarily couldn’t serve alcohol after 6pm? The local lockdowns in much of Wales in Autumn 2020? Waiting until we had the highest infection rate in the world to lock down in December 2020? The absurd situation in January 2022 when it was legal to watch a football match in a bar, but not to watch the match outside, where the risk of Covid spread was much lower? What about the brief spell in late 2021 when they brought in vaccine/test passports for some settings?