Aberystwyth kindness: Thanks to those kind people who helped...
Editor: I would appreciate it very much if you would convey my most grateful thanks via Cambrian News, to various people for me.
Recently, my friend took me to Aberystwyth and we went into Matalan to buy a few items. We had not been in the shop very long, and I had a nasty fall.
Members of staff including my dear friend, treated me marvellously throughout, giving me drink etc, eventually putting me in a wheel chair, and taking me to my friend’s vehicle and lifting me in, to go to the hospital, which the staff had already been on the phone to, as regards my being taken by ambulance to hospital, but being told there would not be the former for between three to six hours.
My friend took me to hospital and called various staff members to take me in. They too are to be admired, as they struggled to get me in a wheelchair.
My friend did not leave me all these hours, and eventually my daughter and one of my grandsons arrived, only then did my friend leave.I saw a doctor afterwards at the hospital who also treated me famously.
I am gradually recovering from this ordeal and cannot express my gratitude to all for their kindness and concern which I will remember for the rest of my days. What a difference they made compared to a lot of baddies who continually try to stab people in the back.
Laura Smith,
Tre’r ddol
