It is not normally the remit of this publication to comment on matters before the courts yet, in the case of landowners across mid and west Wales who are being prosecuted by Green GEN Cymru, it is appropriate for us to do so.
Green GEN Cymru is seeking access to land along the Tywi and Teifi Valley as it plans to install large electricity pylons from Powys to a sub-station in Carmarthen.
The first five landowners, from the Tywi Valley area, all appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 7 April, with protestors gathering outside to support. The cases have been moved to later in the month and, whatever the outcome there, are likely to be appealed. And rightly so.
Green GEN Cymru told local media earlier this month that its overwhelming preference is to seek voluntary engagements with land owners.
Its external land agents have worked hard and have been actively engaged in negotiating these on Towy Teifi since January 2024 and Towy Usk since January 2023.
It is always stressed that agreeing to surveys in no way restricts landowners’ ability to respond to project consultations or express their views on our proposals.
It says it’s worked landowners across all its routes, but unfortunately has been unable to reach voluntary agreements with all.
“Electricity infrastructure is of national significance and as a licensed and regulated Independent Distribution Network Operator (IDNO) we have rights of access to progress our projects,” the company says. “Where access has been denied we have moved to issuing of statutory notices under Section 172 of the Housing & Planning Act.
Because it can’t gain access, it’s decided to go the nuclear route and take landowners to court to gain access under Section 173 of the Housing and Planning Act 2016.
As far as this publication is concerned, the actions of the company are heavy handed and have undermined any lingering support that might have existed for their plans. There are alternatives to placing these pylons across out countryside, lines that deliver power generated here to elsewhere in the UK. Landowners have a legitimate right to object and oppose.
This is shameful, bullying behaviour by the company.