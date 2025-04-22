Yet, there’s a lot we can all still do to help defeat those powers in the world who wish to control, be it resources or people. We simply must act to stop wars. We can write, campaign, protest, sign petitions. We can use our buying power to boycott certain countries. We can donate to aid organisations. And we have to support democracy, not be cynical and stay at home at elections, proclaiming ‘they’re all the same.’ If you don’t like the candidates, join a political party, stand yourself, but don’t be apathetic. We live in a free country with free speech; let’s use it.