There was a time when overcrowded Accident and Emergency departments could be blamed on winter pressures, seasonal flu outbreaks or prolonged spells of cold weather. That excuse has now disappeared. The latest NHS Wales figures for June reveal a healthcare system under sustained strain, where what was once a winter crisis has become a permanent feature of daily life.
The statistics are shocking. Nearly one in six patients attending a major Welsh emergency department last month waited more than 12 hours to be admitted, discharged or transferred. Less than half were seen within four hours, the worst performance on record and a world away from the NHS target of 95 per cent. These are not just numbers on a spreadsheet. They represent frightened patients lying on trolleys, elderly people spending entire days in overcrowded corridors and exhausted staff struggling to deliver safe care under impossible conditions.
What makes these figures even more alarming is that they cannot be explained away by rising demand. Attendance levels have remained broadly stable for years, and June actually saw fewer patients arrive at A&E than in May. The problem is not at the front door. It is what happens after patients arrive.
As the Royal College of Emergency Medicine has repeatedly warned, the real crisis is one of patient flow. Hospital beds remain blocked because too many medically fit patients cannot be discharged into social care or community settings. The result is "exit block", where patients requiring admission are left stranded in emergency departments because there is simply nowhere else for them to go.
The consequences are deadly. RCEM estimates that 965 deaths in Wales during 2025 were associated with waits of 12 hours or more in emergency departments. That equates to around 18 lives lost every week. If any other public service produced figures of that magnitude, there would be outrage and urgent intervention.
The new Welsh Government deserves credit for acknowledging the seriousness of the problem. But recognition alone will not save lives. Patients and staff need action, not promises. Unless ministers deliver radical improvements to discharge processes, hospital capacity and social care provision, these grim records will continue to be broken.
A&E overcrowding is no longer a warning sign. It is evidence of a system failing its patients. Wales cannot afford another year of excuses. The time for urgent action is now.
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