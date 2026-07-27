The statistics are shocking. Nearly one in six patients attending a major Welsh emergency department last month waited more than 12 hours to be admitted, discharged or transferred. Less than half were seen within four hours, the worst performance on record and a world away from the NHS target of 95 per cent. These are not just numbers on a spreadsheet. They represent frightened patients lying on trolleys, elderly people spending entire days in overcrowded corridors and exhausted staff struggling to deliver safe care under impossible conditions.