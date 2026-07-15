Have you ever really wanted something and actually got it?
I coveted a Boracay Blue Vauxhall Mokka and searched for one online, but something caught my eye passing Anthony Motors one day. There was the beautiful car I wanted, and it was in my price range – just.
It’s three years almost to the day that I bought Deacon Bluey, as he was subsequently named, and I’ve been reasonably happy with him ever since. They all have their moments don’t they? When a dashboard light comes on and panic sets in! This car’s no different, but at least it looks beautiful, especially when the sun shines down on its glittery blue exterior!
But, as the saying goes, you should be careful what you wish for, because there’s a problem with Boracay Blue Vauxhall Mokka cars of a certain age and I’m gutted to say, poor Deacon Bluey’s bonnet started peeling.
The boot started first in January 2025. I contacted Anthony Motors who were lovely but said it was out of warranty so there was nothing they could do, but they looked online to see if there were other cars suffering similarly and, oh my, are they?!
Facebook groups and forums are full of people with this make, model and, in the main 2016-plate whose cars are also peeling.
Many complained directly to Vauxhall who said it had nothing to do with them and nothing could be done, apart from personally paying someone to patch it up.
So I got a quote; £500 because they’d have to respray the whole boot! I couldn’t afford it so decided I could live with the patch and left.
However, the bonnet started peeling too, and both patches are getting bigger.
A friend who noticed the unsightly spots said they’d seen a woman complaining about this on ‘Watchdog’ and successfully received money from Vauxhall to respray her car.
Buoyed by her success, I’ve been in touch with Vauxhall too.
I started with Cawdor who, like Anthony Motors, said the car was out of warranty. I’d hoped though, that being a Vauxhall dealer, they’d have information from head office regarding compensation, but they said they weren’t aware of this. They could, however, give me the name of their recommended paint specialist...
I wondered if they thought Vauxhall should take responsibility, given the number of people complaining online, but they said peeling paint is down to the age of the car. I don’t know about you, but I’ve had and seen cars older than this and they’re all fine...
I decided to catch-up with ‘Watchdog’ and the upshot is get the work done and Vauxhall might give you up to £1,000. My boot quote was £500, the bonnet patch is bigger… £1,000 won’t cover it, and I think it’ll peel elsewhere so what’s the point?!
With one last glimmer of hope I thought I’d try Vauxhall’s press office.
I sent emails to two press officers, receiving an out-of-office ‘I am on sick leave’ reply from one and nothing from the other. I tried calling. No answer. I tried again a few hours later. Still no answer, so I left a message explaining who I am, where I work, what I’m writing about, and asking for a comment. I left my phone number and waited… Then my email pinged and, low and behold, it was from Vauxhall, but not either of the press officers I originally emailed. No, this response came from the company’s Head of PR, stating: “Vauxhall takes customer feedback very seriously. We are aware of the specific cases involving out-of-warranty Mokka models and have been reviewing every customer case with the necessary care and attention.
“Customers of the first generation Vauxhall Mokka (2012-2016) in Boracay Blue are eligible for a goodwill contribution, up to a maximum of £1,000, for paint repair work conducted within the last 12 months.
“To qualify, customers must provide dated, itemised invoices from a professional repairer or body shop registered with Companies House, plus proof of payment. Paint repairs resulting from accidental damage or improper repair are not eligible.
“Customers affected by this issue are invited to contact Vauxhall Customer Care on 0800 026 0034 or fill out an online case form via this link https://vauxhall.stellantis-customercare.com/vauxhall/s/case-webform?language=en_GB#1.”
I thanked him but explained my car would cost more than £1,000 so could Vauxhall increase the amount for dire cases?
I also asked if it’s possible to submit quotes and pictures and receive the money upfront as I’m sure there are many people in the same boat who don't have a spare £1,000 lying around to pay for work and wait for Vauxhall’s payment, and if there’s a deadline by which to get the paint work done?
The responses?
“Unfortunately, we are unable to increase the amount offered beyond the standard reimbursement available,” “The work would need to be completed and then a payment can be authorised,” and “no deadline at present”.
So that’s that. My shiny blue car is going grey, like me, and it seems it’ll have to stay that way.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.