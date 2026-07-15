I sent emails to two press officers, receiving an out-of-office ‘I am on sick leave’ reply from one and nothing from the other. I tried calling. No answer. I tried again a few hours later. Still no answer, so I left a message explaining who I am, where I work, what I’m writing about, and asking for a comment. I left my phone number and waited… Then my email pinged and, low and behold, it was from Vauxhall, but not either of the press officers I originally emailed. No, this response came from the company’s Head of PR, stating: “Vauxhall takes customer feedback very seriously. We are aware of the specific cases involving out-of-warranty Mokka models and have been reviewing every customer case with the necessary care and attention.