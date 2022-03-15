Airbnb pushes out regular renters

Editor,

Organised by the Welsh Language Society, a crowd of over a thousand gathered in Aberystwyth on Feb.19 to demand action on the housing crisis (Protesters brave elements in call for housing action, Cambrian News, 24 Feb.)

The demonstration was a few days before the closure of two Welsh government consultations on planning legislation and policy for second homes, and a Welsh Language Communities Housing Plan.

A particular focus is on a cap on the number of second, and holiday homes, a tourism tax, and rent management. However, there appears to be no concern about the increasing impact of Airbnb on traditional domestic dwellings.

A growing number of HMOs and family homes suddenly find that in the former the residents are evicted, and in the latter that holiday visitors are arriving and departing sometimes within days, with unpredictable concern for their temporary neighbours, a concern that is not encouraged by the eye watering rents they pay.

Why should permanent residents, either retired, or working, have to suffer such an unregulated intrusion into their domestic environment?