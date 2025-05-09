Listen up men: A simple blood test can save your life. Get yourself tested if your over 50, or over 45 if there’s a history of prostate cancer in your family.
Prostate cancer is a silent killer, all to often diagnosed when it has advanced to the most serious stage. But early detection and early treatment is key - with a simple prostate specific antigen (PSA) test taking just moments before its sent away to the lab to be analysed. And with early detection, excellent treatment options are available that don’t change your lifestyle.
Prostate Cymru is touring the nation to test more than 3,000 men for prostate cancer and it’s coming to Aberystwyth on 8 June. Other dates and locations are available across Wales. Men over 50 are also entitled to a free PSA on the NHS.
Already, more than 1,400 men have been tested as part of this latest Prostate Cymru initiative, with 90 of those receiving a red alert.
This means they are advised to visit their GP to follow up. Meanwhile, more than 1,300 men have received reassuring news.
The charity is appealing to men aged 50 or over – or those aged 45 or over if they have a family history of prostate cancer or if they are Black - to get tested.
The campaign has been described by Prostate Cymru as “ambitious and costly”. More than 3,000 tests will be made available, costing over £100,000. Prostate Cymru is working with sponsors at each event to make this possible while individuals will be asked to donate £10.
Tina Tew of Prostate Cymru says: “The evidence tells us that if we could make it easier for men to get tested, more men would welcome a test.”
During each event, a specialist nurse and consultant will be on hand to provide more detailed information on the test, and what happens next in the event of a positive test result.
There will also be testing events at Carmarthen Athletic Club on Sunday, 18 May and Narberth Rugby Club on Sunday, 1 June