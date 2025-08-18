In a few days’ time, the public consultation on the future of health services across our region will conclude. Conclude, but not finish.
No. What happens to our health services remains very firmly in our hands and control, despite what senior officials at Hywel Dda University Board might believe.
There is a Senedd election due in eight months’ time, and woe be tide to any representative of any party - First Minister Eluned Morgan is a Labour candidate in the expanded Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire constituency - that fails to protect the future of Bronglais Hospital and other key medical facilities across the region.
This is about the delivery of services at facilities that affect the people of south Gwynedd, Ceredigion and all the way down to Pembrokeshire: Withybush, Glangwili and Bronglais.
In the coming days, the future of Bronglais will be brought to the floor of the Senedd after a petition to protect stroke services surpassed 10,000 signatures. County councillors across the region believe the Welsh Government should become involved in discussions regarding the changes proposed by Hywel Dda Health Board.
Acknowledging Bronglais Hospital’s unique central status, serving three health boards, is essential for a coherent health service in Wales, they say.
We fully concur.
Cllr Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council said: "We understand why Hywel Dda Health Board may consider centralising services, given the recruitment and financial challenges it faces.
"But why should patients from Ceredigion, Powys and Meirionnydd have to travel to south Wales for services, when there is sufficient demand for those services closer to home. It has already been acknowledged that the stroke services at Bronglais are of excellent quality, so why not make Bronglais a centre for excellence."
Cllr Alun Williams, Deputy Leader, said: "In Ceredigion we have an aging population coupled with one of the highest life expectancies in Wales. With stroke being most common in people over 65 years old, we clearly need to maintain the current level of care we already have in Bronglais.
Ysbyty Bronglais is the only District General Hospital between Carmarthen and Bangor and is absolutely central to the hospital map of Wales.
We won’t settle for anything less.
