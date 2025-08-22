I’ve worked with some great BBC producers over the years but one of them particularly impressed me because of the way she respected those with whom she disagreed. One story sums it up perfectly…
Jenny (not her real name) was reading a script in which I suggested that a particular New Testament passage showed Jesus was an extremely controversial figure. As a result she asked me to rewrite my sermon and to focus on that feature of His ministry.
It meant more work of course, but I saw it as brilliant opportunity to say some of the things I believe we all need to hear even if we don’t find them very appealing. And I rewrote it - with gusto and sent if off by email! Jenny came back to me immediately and said something I have never forgotten: “I know I said be controversial Rob, but I didn’t mean this controversial!”
I assumed I would have to change my script, but I was wrong. Jenny told me she disagreed with some of the things I had written but she believed it was important that I be allowed to say them. Her attitude left me feeling she deserved a medal.
I thought of Jenny last week when I learned that the BBC had issued an apology for some comments Krish Kandiah, the founder of refugee support charity The Sanctuary Foundation made on a recent Thought for the Day. I met Krish, many years ago and found him to be a very gracious and highly intelligent man. The BBC took issue with his suggestion that the shadow justice secretary’s comments on illegal immigration stemmed from fear and xenophobia. Mr Jenrick it seems had written “I certainly don’t want my children to share a neighbourhood with men from backward countries who broke into Britain illegally and about whom we know next to nothing.”
The BBC has since edited his Thought for the Day and said, “While its reflection on fear in society from a faith perspective is broadly in line with expectations of Thought for the Day, some of the language it used went beyond that and we apologise for its inclusion.”
I find the BBC’s stance a bit puzzling though. I am not trying to defend or promote Mr Kandiah’s arguments, although they were very thought provoking, but when sharing a ‘Thought for the Day’ he should surely be allowed to do so in appropriate language. As I understand he was not accusing anyone of racism but talking about fear. Responding to Mr Jenrick's comments Mr Kandiah said: “These words echo a fear many have absorbed. Fear of the stranger. The technical name for this is xenophobia,” and added “All phobias are by definition, irrational. Nevertheless, they have a huge impact.”
Was it wrong for Krish Kandiah to use the correct technical term? I know we need to be very careful when choosing our words but we must also make sure we can speak the truth as we see it.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.