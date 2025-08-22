I thought of Jenny last week when I learned that the BBC had issued an apology for some comments Krish Kandiah, the founder of refugee support charity The Sanctuary Foundation made on a recent Thought for the Day. I met Krish, many years ago and found him to be a very gracious and highly intelligent man. The BBC took issue with his suggestion that the shadow justice secretary’s comments on illegal immigration stemmed from fear and xenophobia. Mr Jenrick it seems had written “I certainly don’t want my children to share a neighbourhood with men from backward countries who broke into Britain illegally and about whom we know next to nothing.”