Each week in print, you may not realise it, but this publication carries a variety of public notices on happenings in your community.
We carry them as a matter of service. But also as a legal requirement.
When the local authority wants to close your road, it must give full and proper notice to you and other residents potentially affected by any impending diversions or otherwise.
When the national government wants to make changes to roads or infrastructure in your community, works that will impact you, your neighbours, family and friends, it must do so in an orderly fashion. And posting a public notice to inform you is a long-standing and legal necessity.
If a distant family members dies without making a will, there is a legal requirement for public notices to be issued in this and other local publications, informing you and advising any one, individuals, tradespeople or businesses, that might potentially have a claim or outstanding invoice to that estate, to make contact with the legal representative of that estate.
While different local authorities or councils have various means of allowing homeowners and businesses to apply for planning permission or other alterations to properties, there can be a legal requirement to post notices in our publications.
Last year, the Welsh Government backed down on removing the requirement for local councils to post changes to your tax bills only after publications such as this campaigned to protect your right to know what’s going on.
Not all of you have access to digital platforms, not all of you feel comfortable using the internet, and most still prefer reading about changes that affect them directly through their trusted local newspaper.
Now the Government in Westminster is looking to pull a fast one on you by letting public houses, nightclubs and other entertainment venues make significant changes to the way they do business - without letting you know through these vital public notices.
Do you want to be awoken suddenly in the early hours of the morning by loud music - when the local village pub has suddenly - and secretly - changed its license to allow clubbing at all hours of the morning?
Tell you MP you’re not happy. Keep in the know.
