We may not understand all that is happening around us of course, but He is still in control and always will be. Police officer Chip Gillette realised that again the day he was wandering around Wedgewood Baptist Church in Fort Worth. A lone gunman had entered a youth rally and killed seven people and not surprisingly he was trying to make sense of it all. As he prepared to leave the building his attention was drawn to a hymnal which, to his amazement, contained a bullet (the crime scene had been ‘picked clean’). It had come to rest on words that read ‘King of Kings and Lord of Lords and He shall reign forever’. Was that luck? A coincidence? Or was it a ‘God-incidence’? Christians will clearly choose the latter.