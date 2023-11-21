As things stand now, homeowners of properties in Wales pay roughly the combined sum of £2.5 billion to keep our local authorities up and running. Around half of the 1.5 million Welsh households have some form of reduction on the full money due. And given the high number of second homes in Wales that are unoccupied or under-utilised for half of the year — for that reason their owners should be rightly penalised with higher taxes for hollowing out our communities in the undesirable off-season — councils have no option but to cut back services to the bare bones.