Bad planning and illegal street parking

Wednesday 27th April 2022
Editor,

The article Councillors raise safety concerns over dangerous and illegal parking (Cambrian News, 13 April) will touch a chord with many readers.Parking is becoming a monumental headache all up and down the country. Two Tywyn Town Councillors raised concern following complaints they had received about problems arising at the Ffordd Dyfrig junction.

Admittedly, I do not live in Tywyn but having lived here more than thirty years we have definitely seen the changes around the vicinity mentioned.

The two councillors mentioned in the article may not have been the ones to grant building permission but someone, or more than one,most assuredly allowed the growth we observe.

Where are people supposed to to be close by and visible. More houses mean more cars, more illegal parking.

We in Abergynolwyn, have similar worries.

Jill Baxter, Tywyn

Gwynedd Council Ceredigion County Council Tywyn
