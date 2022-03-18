Bodlondeb is worth more than £600,000

Editor,

Who is responsible within Ceredigion County Council, who valued Bodlondeb Residential Care Home in Penparcau at £600,000? (£600,000 price tag for former care home, Cambrian News, 3 March). How is it that my three-bedroom house less than 800 yards from Bodlondeb is valued at £200,00 and Bodlondeb with 50 bedrooms is valued at £600,000?

It is ridiculous that local residents have to travel miles and miles from the area. Patients are blocking beds at Bronglais Hospital, and for how many years must this go on for?

At present, it is not statutory to provide residential care homes in the public sector. Is this the reason why Bodlondeb was closed?

I know its reputation as a care home was immense and is still needed. It is ridiculous that there are patients at Bronglais Hospital who are blocking beds when there are 50 empty bedrooms at Bodlondeb.

It is ridiculous that Hywel Dda and Ceredigion County Council did not use Bodlondeb nor Plascrug Leisure Centre during the coronavirus pandemic should the need arise.