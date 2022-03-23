Bodlondeb should be a home for refugees
Wednesday 23rd March 2022 10:00 am
Housing refugees from Ukraine (Cambrian News )
Editor,
As the war in Ukraine escalates and refugees are leaving — unless Putin relents. The rest of the world has been unable to prevent the devastation he has already caused. So many of the Ukrainian refugees must have safe accommodation until they are able to return to their homes.
In Penparcau and Southgate we have a building — Bodlondeb — which was a residential care home, now empty. I suggest that this building is made available and used by refugees from Ukraine until, they know it is safe to return, to what is left of their homes.
Dai Thomas, Southgate
