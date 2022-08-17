Bus services in this region need to be taken by the scruff of the neck

A sizeable-scale example from a manual of demands: means-tested cash help for mass-scale installation of roof-top solar photovoltaic panels on homes, and pressure to put them on offices and commercial and industrial buildings as well. This would be a sure-fire, significant and relatively quick route to cutting carbon-emissions, and a superb way to gain a dollop of independence from profit and shareholders-obsessed sectors of the energy industry. Look at it this way: you don’t need a British Gas or an EDF or, a step removed, a BP or a Shell to provide you with the power to boil a kettle, or to charge a laptop so you can complain to the BBC about their non-existent coverage of the electricity-pricing scandal (this latter exposed exhaustively - I hope not exhaustingly - in previous Frankly Speakings).