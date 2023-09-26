To hear of councillors describing this enforced meeting as comparable to “being brought in front of the headmaster” is toe-curlingly embarrassing. Have these elected members surrendered all dignity? Why did none of them apparently have enough gumption to point out that it’s not a function of the chief executive to lord it over members, that any such meeting should properly have been called not by an official but by the leader, or chair, of the council? Why this spinelessness?